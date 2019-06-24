Rain this morning with breaks of sun this afternoon, severe storm chances after 4 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Monday's going to be a warm one, with feels-like temps in the upper-80s. The first chance at rain/storms is in the morning 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Then we take a break from the rain before scattered showers and storms develop again after 4 p.m. and continue through the evening. A few storms could turn strong to severe. Most of Northeast Ohio has been placed in a SLIGHT RISK. Damaging winds are the main threat. Hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. One of the biggest concerns will be local flooding as our ground is still saturated. Some rain totals could be between 1-2″ if storms stay in spots. Stay tuned for updates.

Following Monday, Tuesday looks great! There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday, otherwise we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week. Get ready to use the pool!

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

