Parents of college student who disappeared on way home from funeral ask public for help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The family of a 23-year-old woman who disappeared on her way home from her grandmother’s funeral is pleading for help finding her.

Mackenzie Lueck, 23, hasn’t been heard from since 1 a.m. June 17.

On that day, she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport after a flight from Los Angeles to attend her grandmother’s funeral, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

According to the page, she texted her family when she landed that she was taking a Lyft home.

She was last seen leaving the airport in a Lyft.

The company released a statement:

“We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

They added that Mackenzie’s ride ended at the destination she originally entered and her driver continued providing rides immediately afterwards.

Mackenzie’s roommates claim she never arrived to her home located a few blocks from campus, her car has not been moved, and her phone has been turned off. She has not shown up for work or classes and missed a mid-term exam.

A Facebook page called “Find MacKenzie Lueck” posted an official family statement Monday:

“Mackenzie Lueck has been missing since Monday, June 17, when she landed at the Salt Lake City airport in the early morning. She was last heard from at 1:00 am, when she texted her parents that her flight had landed safely. Since Monday, she has missed her midterms at the University of Utah and has not been in communication with family or friends. We are aware that she had planned to fly from Salt Lake City airport to the Los Angeles airport at some point on Sunday, July 23.

Our primary goal is to find Mackenzie and bring her home. Her family is grateful for the concern, prayers and the tireless efforts of the Salt Lake City Police and members of the community. Mackenzie is 5’6” tall, 120 pounds with a slim/athletic build, medium length blonde hair and brown eyes. If you have seen Mackenzie, or have any knowledge or information of her whereabouts since Monday, June 17, please contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.” Continuing coverage.