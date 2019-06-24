MLB All-Star Game tickets hit secondary market with a warning

CLEVELAND– For fans pouring into Progressive Field Monday night, the anticipation is building. The MLB All-Star game is just more than two weeks away.

Tickets to the MLB All-Star game are long gone, according to senior director of communications for the Cleveland Indians Curtis Danburg, However, they are popping up online.

“If you are looking to purchase tickets on the secondary market, only buy tickets from StubHub. If you buy from a different secondary vendor market, those tickets could be invalid when you come to the gates,” Danburg said.

With prices in the thousands for tickets to the home run derby and All-Star Game, the Indians have a warning to any season ticket holders hoping to cash in.

“We are hopeful season tickets use their tickets, it’s a benefit for being a season ticket holder. However, we are closely monitoring the secondary ticket market and we do have ability to take future benefits away from them if we see abuse on the secondary market,” Danburg said.

It’s the price to pay to be at one of the hottest events in town. In the next two weeks, it’s only going to go up.

This will be the sixth time Cleveland has hosted the game. It is a record for a city with only one MLB team.

More stories on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland here