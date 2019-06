× Missing Adult Alert issued for Portage County man with dementia

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio – A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Lonnie Stahly.

According to a press release, Stahly drove away from his home on Lovers Lane in Ravenna Saturday around 7 p.m.

He has not been seen since.

Stahly is 5’9″ and 180 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

He suffers from dementia and other medical conditions.

He is driving a gray 2016 Chrysler 200 with Ohio plate number 536YSX.

Call 911 if you see him.

