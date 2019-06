MENTOR, Ohio– Family and friends of fallen Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany will gather to honor him on Monday.

Mazany, 41, was assisting with a traffic stop on state Route 2 in Mentor on June 24, 2018 when he was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

He was a 14-year veteran of the Mentor Police Department and left behind a son.

The driver of the Jeep, 25-year-old Brian Anthony, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle homicide, and was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison.

