MENTOR, Ohio - Mentor police officer Mathew Mazany is being remembered one year after his death.

Officer Mazany was assisting with a traffic stop on June 24, 2018, when he was hit by an intoxicated driver.

Brian Anthony was sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison in April.

Mazany was a 14-year-veteran of the Mentor Police Department.

There will be a memorial service for Mazany at 8 p.m. Monday.

It will be held at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on Munson Rd.

