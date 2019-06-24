Humane Society honors I-Team’s Peggy and Ed Gallek for Ohio puppy mill investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations to FOX 8 I-Team reporters Peggy and Ed Gallek. They are 2019 Genesis Award winners.

The Humane Society of the United States recognized the best in media coverage for works aired or released in 2018.

Peggy and Ed's investigation into Ohio's so-called puppy mill industry led to state agencies increasing their number of mill inspectors.

FOX 8 photojournalists Darsi Ayres and Billy Muhammed were also honored.

