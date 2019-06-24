Grievance denied for Warren City worker caught by the FOX 8 I-Team not doing his job

WARREN, Ohio – A city worker caught by the FOX 8 I-Team not doing his job will have to serve his 40 day unpaid suspension, at least for now.

Warren Director of Safety and Service Enzo Cantalamessa ruled on his uncle, Celestino DiVieste’s grievance concerning the lengthy suspension and stated the discipline was appropriate.

DiVieste was found guilty of administrative charges of gross neglect of duty and being absent without leave.

“These are serious offenses and warrant a significant penalty,” Cantalamessa wrote in his decision denying the grievance.

He added that DiVieste’s actions “set a bad example for all employees and cannot be tolerated.”

The union will now review the decision and decide whether or not to take the matter to arbitration.

DiVieste, who earns about $18 an hour, was suspended for 40 days following our investigation in May.

The I-Team was contacted by several sources over the past few months, telling us that DiVieste was taking his city vehicle and going to a restaurant for several hours during his shift.

We went to Warren on May 3 and saw DiVieste pull into the restaurant parking lot at 10:45 a.m.

He parked in the back and went inside.

He then came back out at 11:30 a.m. and moved his truck to the side of the restaurant and went back inside.

At 12:30 p.m. he left.

When we asked him why he was there so long, he denied being at the restaurant. When we told him we have him on video he said we were “making stuff up.”

