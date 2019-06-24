Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps (plus a lettuce lesson — not all created equal when it comes to nutrition)
CLEVELAND, Oh — Summer is the time for salads, but not all salad greens are created equal when it comes to nutrition. Danielle Dimengo is a pediatric dietitian with Akron Children’s Hospital and she gave Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer a lettuce lesson. Danielle compares the most popular salad greens and compares the different nutrients in each. Danielle also shared one of her favorite recipes for Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps.
Recipe is from Diabetic Living Magazine Summer 2019 edition
Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wrapes with Peanut Sauce
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
2 Tbsp. honey
2 Tbsp. water
2 tsp. toasted sesame oil
2 tsp. olive oil
3 scallions, sliced, white and green parts separated
1 serrano pepper, seeded and minced (2 tsp.)
1 Tbsp. minced fresh ginger
2 tsp. minced fresh garlic
1 lb. ground chicken breast
1 cup diced jicama
16 Bibb lettuce leaves
1 cup cooked brown rice
1 cup halved and thinly sliced English cucumber
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves
Lime wedges for serving
1. Whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, water, and sesame oil in a small bowl.
2. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add scallion whites, serrano, ginger and garlic; cook until starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add chicken; cook, breaking it up with a spoon until cooked through.
3. Add the peanut sauce to the chicken mixture;cook until the sauce has thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in jicama and scallion greens.
4. To serve, make 8 stacks of 2 lettuce leaves each. Divide rice, the chicken mixture, cucumber, and cilantro among the lettuce cups. Serve with lime wedges.
Serves 4: 2 lettuce wraps each