Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps (plus a lettuce lesson — not all created equal when it comes to nutrition)

CLEVELAND, Oh — Summer is the time for salads, but not all salad greens are created equal when it comes to nutrition. Danielle Dimengo is a pediatric dietitian with Akron Children’s Hospital and she gave Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer a lettuce lesson. Danielle compares the most popular salad greens and compares the different nutrients in each. Danielle also shared one of her favorite recipes for Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps.

Recipe is from Diabetic Living Magazine Summer 2019 edition

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wrapes with Peanut Sauce

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

2 Tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. water

2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

2 tsp. olive oil

3 scallions, sliced, white and green parts separated

1 serrano pepper, seeded and minced (2 tsp.)

1 Tbsp. minced fresh ginger

2 tsp. minced fresh garlic

1 lb. ground chicken breast

1 cup diced jicama

16 Bibb lettuce leaves

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 cup halved and thinly sliced English cucumber

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

Lime wedges for serving

1. Whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, honey, water, and sesame oil in a small bowl.

2. Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add scallion whites, serrano, ginger and garlic; cook until starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add chicken; cook, breaking it up with a spoon until cooked through.

3. Add the peanut sauce to the chicken mixture;cook until the sauce has thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in jicama and scallion greens.

4. To serve, make 8 stacks of 2 lettuce leaves each. Divide rice, the chicken mixture, cucumber, and cilantro among the lettuce cups. Serve with lime wedges.

Serves 4: 2 lettuce wraps each