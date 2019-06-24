FBI, Cleveland Metroparks Police to hold press conference on Rocky River Reservation murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- A press conference will be held Monday afternoon addressing the double homicide at Rocky River Reservation earlier this month.

According to a press release, the joint press conference will be held at 2 p.m. at the Cleveland Division of the FBI. Cleveland Metroparks police Chief Katherine Dolan and Cleveland FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith will provide information and seek information from the public.

Carnell Sledge, 40, and Katherine "Kate" Brown, 33, were found on June 4 at around 5:22 p.m. in the Rocky River Reservation, north of the Lorain Road bridge, east of Valley Parkway.

The Cleveland Metroparks detective bureau is leading the homicide investigation. The FBI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are all assisting.

The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for tips in connection with the homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Cleveland Metroparks Police dedicated tip-line at 440-331-5219 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463. You can remain anonymous.

