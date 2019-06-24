Family asks military members to attend funeral of boy who dreamed of being an ‘Army man’

CAMDEN, Ark. – A 5-year-old Arkansas boy who dreamed of one day becoming an “Army man” will be laid to rest this week—with his family asking veterans and active duty military to attend his funeral in uniform.

According to his obituary, River “Oakley” Nimmo died last week after an extensive battle with neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

The little boy spent most of his days fighting to stay alive and often had a smile on his face, his family said. He talked of serving in the military when he grew up, often playing with toy guns and dressing up in uniforms.

Because of his fondness for the military, his family is asking those who served or are serving to attend.

According to his obituary, “The family requests anyone that is serving or has served in the any branch of the United States military to attend in uniform in honor of Oakley’s dream to serve his country.”

“Tonight around 5 p.m., our sweet boy, River Oakley Nimmo, went to heaven in my arms,” his family wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “We are absolutely broken. He FOUGHT absolutely 110% until the end.”

“We are going to give Oakley a full military service in honor of his wish to become an ‘Army Man’ one day. We ask that any active military members and/or veterans to please attend the funeral in their uniforms.”

Oakley’s funeral is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Cullendale First Baptist Church in Camden, Arkansas.