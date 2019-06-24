Erie County man facing drug charges brings marijuana-laced cookies to court

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio– A man is facing additional charges after he appeared in court and brought cookies laced with marijuana.

Russell Klotz, 38, of Vickery, appeared in Erie Municipal Court on Monday to face charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. While in court, Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver saw Klotz remove some paperwork and three cookies from his pants’ pocket.

According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Ohio report, the paperwork contained information about his medical marijuana prescription and his state medical marijuana card.

When Oliver asked him if the cookies contained marijuana, Klotz said they did.

“He said that he brought them to show the judge,” the report stated. “He claimed that he made the cookies at home and that he normally brings them to work to eat. I told him he was in violation of his medical marijuana statute.”

The cookies were confiscated and Klotz now faces a new charge of possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor.