Driver accused of hitting, killing 1-year-old in stroller to be sentenced

Posted 12:42 pm, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:53PM, June 24, 2019

CLEVELAND – The man accused of driving a utility truck off the road, hitting and killing a toddler in a stroller is set to be formally sentenced Monday.

Daniel Fortney, 45, of Chesterland, agreed to a plea deal with Cleveland prosecutors that called for 60 days in jail in exchange for a reduced charge of reckless operation, a third-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

Previously, he was charged with vehicular homicide, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Investigators said Fortney was driving an AT&T utility truck along Green Road in September 2017 when he went off the road, critically injuring Sade Brown and killing her son, one-year-old Troyonn Berger, who was in a stroller.

