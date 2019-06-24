Cleveland teen held on charges of killing grandmother, stabbing siblings and cousin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - 18-year-old Jaylen Latrell Plummer entered a not guilty plea in his first court appearance Monday in the death of Diane Madison.

Plummer is Diane Madison's grandson and is also the brother of two of the children who were stabbed. The other child who was stabbed is Plummer's cousin.

Police say Plummer started stabbing the three children in their sleep around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in a home on Chickasaw Ave.

67-year-old Diane Madison was killed.

The children, ages 10 and 12, are being treated at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Police say officers found Plummer in the shower at the home. He was treated for cuts to his hands.

In court Monday, his hands were still bandaged.

Two of the children were able to run for help during the attack.

Plummer will be held on a $2 million bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Madison is the mother of serial killer Michael Madison.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms one of the children stabbed is Michael's child.

Madison was convicted of aggravated murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found near Madison’s East Cleveland apartment in July 2013.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video