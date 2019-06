CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for a driver who hit a 10-year-old boy and drove away.

It happened at 1016 Wheelock Road around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a driver in a white vehicle hit the child and left the scene.

The 10-year-old was transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where police say he is in stable condition.

If you have any information that can help, call Cleveland police at (216)623-5000.