Cleveland day care’s license suspended following death of 2-month-old baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has suspended the license of Nana's Home Day Care.

This follows the death of a two-month-old baby.

The child's mother says the infant was "lifeless" when she picked her up from the day care on June 18.

Here's the statement from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services:

When a child dies while in the care of a family child care provider, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services can immediately suspend a provider’s license. Because of the tragic situation that occurred in Cleveland last week, ODJFS has suspended the license of Nana’s Home Daycare. The facility cannot continue to operate and care for children. Its license will remain suspended until the public children services agency completes its investigation or the provider’s license is revoked.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Di'Yanni Griffin.

The child's mother, Taylor Bush, said when she picked up her child from the day care, she realized her baby needed immediate medical attention.

According to Bush, she went back inside the day care, began CPR on the baby and called 911. She said they were taken by ambulance to the hospital where Griffin was pronounced dead.

"When you handed me my daughter, my daughter was basically already dead," said Bush.

Cleveland police said they are awaiting an official cause of death from the medical examiner's office.

If it's determined the baby died under suspicious circumstances, investigators will resume the investigation.

You can see the day care's inspection reports here.

Continuing coverage here.