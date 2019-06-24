Boy found guilty in stepmother’s shooting death will remain behind bars until 21st birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The boy who was found guilty earlier this month in his stepmother's shooting death will spend time behind bars.

The 11-year-old, who was 10 years old at the time of the crime, was committed to the Ohio Department of Youth Services until his 21st birthday.

The shooting happened on East 121st in Cleveland in September of 2018. Officers were called to reports of shots fired and a female shot. When they arrived, Shavonne Willis, 30, was taken to the hospital where she died.

Willis' stepson was also at the scene and was not hurt. At the time, the shooting suspect was described as a male in his 30s who was wearing a hoodie.

The boy was later brought to the homicide unit by his father and placed under arrest, and charged with unclassified murder.

