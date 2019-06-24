Beautiful on Tuesday, risk of rain Wednesday

Today’s severe weather stayed mainly south of US-30, however, locally heavy downpours did prompt some flash flood warnings earlier. Those have since expired..

We went 14 days without a day at/above 80 prior to Sunday’s 82 degree high. The last time we had a stretch longer WITHOUT a day at/above 80 degrees IN JUNE: June 6 through June 24…1958…19 days

Tuesday looks great for a pool day!  There is a slight chance of rain Wednesday otherwise we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week.

