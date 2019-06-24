18-year-old accused of stabbing children in their sleep, killing grandmother, will face judge Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - 18-year-old Jaylen Latrell Plummer is scheduled to face a judge Monday in the death of Diane Madison.

Police say Plummer went into Madison's home on Chickasaw Ave. around 12:15 a.m. Saturday and started stabbing three children in their sleep.

67-year-old Diane Madison was killed.

The children, ages 10 and 12, are being treated at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Police say officers found Plummer in the shower at the home.

Two of the children were able to run for help during the attack.

Madison is the mother of serial killer Michael Madison.

The FOX 8 I-Team confirms one of the children stabbed is Michael's child.

Madison was convicted of aggravated murder in the deaths of three women whose bodies were found near Madison’s East Cleveland apartment in July 2013.