CLEVELAND, Ohio – 16-year-old St. Edward High School student Michael George has passed away.

The school posted about their loss Sunday.

“Our hearts are aching today as we mourn the loss of our own Mikey George,” they posted on Twitter.

Our hearts are aching today as we mourn the loss of our own Mikey George… #georgestrong pic.twitter.com/1xAyj9qoGP — St. Edward Andre Scholars Program (@andrescholars) June 24, 2019

The teen was declared cancer-free in December after a battle with leukemia.

Congratulations To our Scholar Michael George For Finally leaving the Hospital! Were very proud of you! Can't wait to have you in class in January!! #NEGU #CANCERSUCKS #EAGLES pic.twitter.com/DnWQTS2eow — St. Edward Andre Scholars Program (@andrescholars) December 14, 2018

In June, Michael’s mother posted that he was undergoing a bone marrow biopsy. She later confirmed they didn’t receive the news they hoped for.

We are Praying for a miracle this Saturday Our 16 yr old son Mike has his bone marrow biopsy . Lord answer this mother’s prayers and heal her son . We stand on your word and your promises and To God be the Glory ! — Kristine George (@GeorgeKrisand3) June 11, 2019

So we didn’t get the news we had hoped for about our Son Mikey , but we must trust Gods plan . Please pray for my family . — Kristine George (@GeorgeKrisand3) June 15, 2019

A cause of death has not been confirmed.

