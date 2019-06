ANDERSON, South Carolina – A homicide investigation is underway in Anderson, South Carolina, where an 11-year-old girl was killed.

Another 11-year-old and an 18-year-old were also shot, according to WSPA.

Both of them are in critical condition.

The three were inside a home when someone started shooting from outside, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Investigators have not said if they have any suspects.