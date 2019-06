KENT, Ohio – Rescue crews were called out to rescue people from the Cuyahoga River in Kent multiple times Sunday.

Currently officials are rescuing two people from the river.

There have been 15 rescue calls in the last week.

They say the river is too high and the currents are too strong for people to be in the water.

They remind citizens to stay out of the water until the water recedes to a safe depth.

This is a developing story.

Continuing coverage, here.