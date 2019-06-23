Utah college student disappears on her way home from grandmother’s funeral



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Mackenzie Lueck, 23, hasn’t been heard from since 1 a.m. June 17.

On that day, she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport after a flight from Los Angeles to attend her grandmother’s funeral, according to a Facebook page dedicated to finding her.

According to the page, she texted her family when she landed that she was taking a Lyft home.

She was last seen leaving the airport in a Lyft.

The company released a statement:

“We recognize how scary this must be for those who know and love Ms. Lueck. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we are actively assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

They added that Mackenzie’s ride ended at the destination she originally entered and her driver continued providing rides immediately afterwards.

Mackenzie’s roommates claim she never arrived to her home located a few blocks from campus, her car has not been moved, and her phone has been turned off. She has not shown up for work or classes and missed a mid-term exam.

If you have information that can help, call Salt Lake City police at (801)799-3000.