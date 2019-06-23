× US Treasury recommending mandatory financial literacy courses for college students

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of the Treasury is recommending that college students take a mandatory financial literacy course.

The department made this recommendation in a report they released on behalf of the U.S. Financial Literacy and Education Commission.

The report asserts that 43 million Americans owe more than $1.5 trillion in student loan debt. The department says borrowing, on average, comes out to $33,000 per person.

The department is reportedly concerned that families are taking on student loans without understanding the long-term impact of their debt.

The report makes the following recommendations to colleges and universities:

Provide clear, timely and customized information to inform student borrowing.

Engage students in financial literacy and education.

Target different student populations by use of national, institutional and individual data.

Communicate the importance of graduation and major on repayment of student loans.

Prepare students for financial obligations upon graduation.

