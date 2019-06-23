TMZ reports Beth Chapman is in a medically-induced coma at a hospital in Hawaii.

Her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman wrote, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now,” on his Facebook page Sunday morning.

Chapman was hospitalized with fluid on her lungs in April.

She was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer around the same time.

Chapman and her husband found fame on the A&E reality series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which chronicled the adventures of their family-owned bounty hunting business and aired from 2004 to 2012.