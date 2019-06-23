Summer just got hotter with Smartfood’s new Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar Popcorn

PLANO, Texas — America’s favorite popcorn brand, as Frito Lay calls it, just got hotter.

The company released a Flamin’ Hot White Cheddar flavor of Smartfood Popcorn, bringing consumers a mash-up of cheesy and spicy flavor.

According to the product’s packaging, this popcorn has a light and airy crunch and is made with classic flamin’ hot heat.

It also maintains Smartfood’s dedication to quality ingredients by providing “a kick without any artificial flavors.”

One bag includes approximately 6 & 1/2 cups of popcorn or 2.5 servings of 2 & 1/2 cups of popcorn. Each serving size is approximately 150 calories.

Social media blogger The Impulsive Buy says consumers have already spotted the new treat on Walmart shelves, ringing up for about $3 a bag.

You can order the snack online or find it in a store near you by visiting Frito Lay’s website, here.