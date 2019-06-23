Police identify victims of biking accident as members of Marine veterans motorcycle club

COLUMBIA, N.H. — New Hampshire officials have released the names of the seven people killed when a truck collided with a group of motorcyclists on a rural highway.

The state attorney general’s office says all the victims died from blunt force trauma.

Four of the deceased bikers were from New Hampshire, two were from Massachusetts and one was from Rhode Island. They were identified as Michael Ferazzi, 62; Albert Mazza, 49; Daniel Pereira, 58; Joanne and Edward Corr, both 58 years old; Desma Oakes, 42, Aaron Perry, 45.

The victims were part of a motorcycle club for Marines.

New Hampshire State Police said Friday’s accident happened when a pickup truck pulling a trailer collided with the riders on U.S. 2, a two-lane highway in Randolph, New Hampshire. The cause of the deadly collision is not yet known.