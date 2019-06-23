Kitten found covered in tar under dumpster in New York



Editor’s Note: We want to warn you some of the pictures may be hard to look at.

ATHENS, New York – A kitten found stuck under a dumpster and covered in tar is getting a little stronger every day.

The kitten was taken to the staff at Animalkind New York on Thursday.

At just 3 weeks old, staff says the kitten couldn’t move. After hours of bathing and cleaning, the kitten pulled through.

They named her Lucky, since she made it through the night.

Lucky is getting settled in a foster home now.

Click here if you want to donate to her care.