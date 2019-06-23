Kimble Recycle & Disposal donates services for Rittman residents following flooding

Posted 11:17 am, June 23, 2019, by

RITTMAN, Ohio - Heavy rains caused severe flooding in Rittman last week.

Kimble Recycle & Disposal, Inc. is donating the use of three roll off containers to the city and its residents, to help them get rid of items damaged by the water.

The dumpsters will be available for use this coming week.

They will be stationed at 3 locations:

SALT STREET PARK
East of S. Main St. on Salt St.

MORTON SALT PARK
State Street behind the U.S. Post Office

BEECH STREET
Gravel parking lot behind Rittman Community Freewill Baptist Church

If you need any help, call Rittman City Hall at (330)925-2045.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 40.978110 by -81.782078.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.