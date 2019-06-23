Kimble Recycle & Disposal donates services for Rittman residents following flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio - Heavy rains caused severe flooding in Rittman last week.

Kimble Recycle & Disposal, Inc. is donating the use of three roll off containers to the city and its residents, to help them get rid of items damaged by the water.

The dumpsters will be available for use this coming week.

They will be stationed at 3 locations:

SALT STREET PARK

East of S. Main St. on Salt St.

MORTON SALT PARK

State Street behind the U.S. Post Office

BEECH STREET

Gravel parking lot behind Rittman Community Freewill Baptist Church

If you need any help, call Rittman City Hall at (330)925-2045.