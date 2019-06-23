Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson baptized in Israel’s Jordan River

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is on a trip to Israel.
The trip is sponsored by the nonprofit group America’s Voices.
According to KTRK, America’s Voices organizes week-long missions to Israel for celebrities, religious leaders and political leaders in the Latino and African-American communities.
While on the trip, Watson was baptized in the Jordan River.
The group shared photos on their Instagram page.
#Repost @jasonryancreative #amvoicesinisrael ・・・ Renewal | Jordan River Baptism . . 9 At that time Jesus came from Nazareth in Galilee and was baptized by John in the Jordan. 10 Just as Jesus was coming up out of the water, he saw heaven being torn open and the Spirit descending on him like a dove. 11 And a voice came from heaven: “You are my Son, whom I love; with you I am well pleased.” Mark 1:9-11