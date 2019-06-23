Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson baptized in Israel’s Jordan River

Posted 1:21 pm, June 23, 2019, by

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is on a trip to Israel.

The trip is sponsored by the nonprofit group America’s Voices.

According to KTRK, America’s Voices organizes week-long missions to Israel for celebrities, religious leaders and political leaders in the Latino and African-American communities.

While on the trip, Watson was baptized in the Jordan River.

The group shared photos on their Instagram page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.