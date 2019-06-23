Free admission to Great Lakes Science Center Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As part of the celebration of Sustainable Cleveland’s Cuyahoga50 at North Coast Harbor, Great Lakes Science Center will offer free general admission to all guests from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, courtesy of ArcelorMittal.

“The Science Center is extremely grateful to our partners at ArcelorMittal for making this celebration accessible to all,” said Science Center President & CEO Kirsten Ellenbogen. “The entire community-wide effort of Cuyahoga50 gives us all the opportunity to explore the story of the river and Cleveland’s place in the history of environmental stewardship in our nation. We are proud to recognize the sustainability accomplishments of our city.”

The Science Center is located at 601 Erieside Ave.