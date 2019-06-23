Flood clean up continues in Medina County, residents express concern with more rain on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio -- The sun was shining Sunday, but people who have had widespread flooding in places like Medina County are concerned about what’s next. Especially since there's more rain in the forecast and people still have a lot of cleaning up to do.

The dumpsters behind the post office on Main Street in Rittman are still full of debris from the flood damage as people continue dropping off items to be hauled away.

Residents have been through a lot after the recent widespread flooding across Northeast Ohio. Many lost big items, requiring both time and money heading for repairs.

This weekend homeowners and some businesses as well worked to get water out of their basements

And, while residents had a nice break this past weekend with the sunshine, some say it's a little scary to think of any chance of rain the forecast; no one wants a repeat of last week.

"You just wonder what’s going to happen -- how bad it’s going to be -- and you just keep wishing the rain would stop," said Celia Maslaka, who's a victim of the recent flooding.

Meanwhile, as dumpsters are filling and furniture is resting curbside, Kimble Recycle & Disposal, Inc. is trying to help.

The company said in a press release that they're donating the use of three roll of containers to the city of Rittman and its residents so they can safely dispose of items damaged in the floods.

"Kimble Recycle & Disposal, Inc. is sympathetic to the residents of the City of Rittman who have experienced hardship and property damage as a result of the heavy rains and flooding experienced in the City over the past week," the company wrote. Adding, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected residents of this weather related tragedy."

The dumpsters will be available for use this coming week. They will be stationed at 3 locations:

SALT STREET PARK

East of S. Main St. on Salt St.

East of S. Main St. on Salt St. MORTON SALT PARK

State Street behind the U.S. Post Office

State Street behind the U.S. Post Office BEECH STREET

Gravel parking lot behind Rittman Community Freewill Baptist Church

Longtime Rittman residents say flooding is common, but this was probably the worst in the last decade.

Click here to read the full statement from Kimble Recycle & Disposal, Inc.

Continuing coverage, here.