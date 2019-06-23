Farewell sunshine – Scattered storms heading to Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We hope you enjoyed 3 days of perfect sunny/dry weather because our 1st weekend of summer certainly was something we all needed! Plenty of sunshine with some clouds starting to come into the area for the evening. If you’re grilling Sunday night, temps should be mid-70s in the evening .

There is a chance of showers after midnight Sunday as clouds and humidity will be increasing. Scattered showers and storms develop after lunch time Monday and continue through the evening. A few storms could turn strong to severe. Most of Northeast Ohio has been placed in a SLIGHT RISK. Damaging winds the main threat. Hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay tuned for updates.

Following Monday, there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday, otherwise we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week. Get ready to use the pool!

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.