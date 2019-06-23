Disney releases new ‘The Lion King’ trailer featuring Beyoncé, Donald Glover duet

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Disney has released a new trailer for their live-action remake of The Lion King.

The new TV spot trailer gives fans a sneak-peak of the film’s infamous Can You Feel the Love Tonight?, this time performed as a duet by Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, and Beyoncé.

In the film, Glover is the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

The new teaser also includes Mufasa making his memorable speech to Simba talking about the “great Kings of the past,” instructing the young lion to “look at the stars.”

The Lion King is slated for release on July 19. According to Facebook, advanced tickets to see the film will be available Monday at 6 a.m. PT.

The film’s all-star cast also features Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, John Oliver as Zasu, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Simba’s mother, Keegan-Michael Key as the hyena Kamari and an actor who had a role in the animated film from 1994. James Earl Jones will portray Mufasa in the live-action film, just like he did in the animated version.

The Lion King was directed by Jon Favreau who brought animals to life in his 2016 live-action adaptation of the The Jungle Book. Favreau is reportedly using the same type of motion-capture technology that he used in that film to bring The Lion King to life.

