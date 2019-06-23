Colorado got almost 2 feet of snow on the first day of summer

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado celebrated the Summer Solstice with nearly two feet of snow.

Snow began to fall Friday just west of Denver at elevations above 7,000 feet. Snow also has been reported in parts of Montana.

Steamboat Springs saw 20 inches of snow on Friday, according to KCNC in Denver. A winter weather advisory was in effect until Sunday morning, as snowfall was expected to continue.

Meteorologist Gene Norman said, even for the area, snowfall at this point is rare. The last time the city saw snow this late was on June 17, 1928.

However, social media users don’t seem to be complaining.

“Snow in Breckenridge, Colorado!” Jennifer Thompson tweeted.

“Only in Colorado does it snow the first day of summer,” one man wrote.

“Good morning it’s June 22nd and we just got snow in Colorado,” wrote another.

Singer Kelly Clarkson was enjoying the weather too, she tweeted: “Yes, that is snow in my hand. Snowball fights in June. I love Colorado!”

Steamboat Springs averages 0.1 inches of snow in June, with May 6 being the average last day of snowfall during a typical season, Norman said. This strange snowfall is in part because the atmosphere is warmer and moister than before. At ground level, it’s too warm to support snowfall, but more mountainous areas don’t have that problem.

Meanwhile, in Florida, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Saturday. Temperatures approached the upper 90s, and heat indexes are up to 108 degrees, according to WINK.

And, in the midwest, a line of storms has caused flooding and impacted many residents and businesses. The extreme weather phenomena started in central Nebraska in the predawn hours on Friday and traveled all the way to Charleston, South Carolina by Saturday morning. Major US cities, such as Kansas City and St. Louis, got a taste of strong winds and heavy rain from these apocalyptic-looking clouds.

Here, in the greater Cleveland area, residents experienced a weekend of sunshine following days of heavy downpour, flooding and severe weather threats. However, there is a chance of showers after midnight Sunday as clouds and humidity will be increasing. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop after lunch Monday and continue through the evening. A few storms could turn strong to severe, but most of Northeast Ohio has been only placed in a slight risk.

