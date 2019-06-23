Cleveland Indians make roster move, call up 1B Bobby Bradley

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians Sunday called up first baseman Bobby Bradley from AAA Columbus.

They optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Smith to AAA Columbus.

Bradley, 23, has spent the entire season to date with Triple-A Columbus, batting .292 (75-for-257) with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 RBI in 67 games (.359/.638/.997).

Folks. We have made a roster move:

+ Recalled 1B Bobby Bradley from Triple-A Columbus

+ Optioned LHP Josh Smith to Triple-A Columbus Welcome to Cleveland, Bobby! 😌 pic.twitter.com/EeGTCWldmP — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 23, 2019

He is currently leading the International League in home runs and slugging pct. (.638), is second in RBI and fourth in OPS (.997).

He is hitting .316 (24-for-76) in June with 9 homers and 16 RBI over 19 games and for the year has hit .319 (30-for-94) with 9 HR off left-handed pitching.

His 24 home runs are the fourth-highest total in all of Minor League Baseball to date.

Bradley was the club’s third round pick in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and will be making his debut at the Major League level.