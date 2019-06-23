Cleveland Indians make roster move, call up 1B Bobby Bradley

Posted 9:58 am, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:15AM, June 23, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Indians Sunday called up first baseman Bobby Bradley from AAA Columbus.

They optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Smith to AAA Columbus.

Bradley, 23, has spent the entire season to date with Triple-A Columbus, batting .292 (75-for-257) with 17 doubles, 24 home runs and 55 RBI in 67 games (.359/.638/.997).

He is currently leading the International League in home runs and slugging pct. (.638), is second in RBI and fourth in OPS (.997).

He is hitting .316 (24-for-76) in June with 9 homers and 16 RBI over 19 games and for the year has hit .319 (30-for-94) with 9 HR off left-handed pitching.

His 24 home runs are the fourth-highest total in all of Minor League Baseball to date.

Bradley was the club’s third round pick in the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and will be making his debut at the Major League level.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.496211 by -81.685229.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.