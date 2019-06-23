Beautiful weather Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s

Posted 6:17 am, June 23, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After a chilly start to Sunday, we rebound nicely!

Clouds increase Sunday night; a few showers pop up Monday morning.  Scattered showers and storms develop after lunch and continue through the evening.  A few storms could turn strong to severe.  Ohio has been placed in a MARGINAL RISK.  Stay tuned for updates.

Following Monday, there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday; otherwise, we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week.  Get ready to use the pool!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.

Google Map for coordinates 41.499320 by -81.694361.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.