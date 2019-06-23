Beautiful weather Sunday with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s

CLEVELAND, Ohio – After a chilly start to Sunday, we rebound nicely!

Clouds increase Sunday night; a few showers pop up Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms develop after lunch and continue through the evening. A few storms could turn strong to severe. Ohio has been placed in a MARGINAL RISK. Stay tuned for updates.

Following Monday, there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday; otherwise, we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week. Get ready to use the pool!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

