STATEN ISLAND, New York – An active duty Air Force member and her two toddlers were found dead on Staten Island Saturday morning, according to WABC.

Police found the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and her two children, a two-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy.

Investigators said a man, believed to be the children’s father, was found wandering in the road.

Police say he is a person of interest.

The man and the female victim were both active duty Air Force.