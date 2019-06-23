2 kayakers rescued from the Cuyahoga River in Kent

KENT, Ohio – Rescue crews were called out to rescue people from the Cuyahoga River in Kent Sunday.

According to Kent firefighter Scott Simmons, two people in kayaks hit rapid water, then ran into trees and capsized their kayaks.

This happened near Middlebury Rd.

Saturday, Kent police and fire pulled two women from the river.

Simmons tells FOX 8 there have been 15 rescue calls in the last week.

They say the river is too high and the currents are too strong for people to be in the water.

They’re asking that people stay off the river until the water recedes to a safe depth.

41.142138 -81.379300