18-year-old charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old Ohio girl

NEWARK, Ohio — Police say a man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl east of Columbus.

Newark police say Isabella Barnes, of Newark, was shot and killed Friday night on the front porch of her family’s home by an 18-year-old man who fled the scene. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the suspect was later spotted on a bicycle by law enforcement officers and was arrested. Police say the man apparently discarded at least one firearm while fleeing.

He’s been identified as Keegan Mummey. He’s being held in the Licking County jail on a charge of aggravated murder.

Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

Newark is roughly 40 miles east of downtown Columbus.

