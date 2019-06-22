Zipline through downtown Cleveland thanks to MLB’s Play Ball Park

CLEVELAND — Ever dreamed of ziplining through downtown Cleveland? Well, thanks to Major League Baseball, now you’ll get the chance.

MLB has added ziplining to All-Star Week’s Play Ball Park, allowing fans to see downtown from a different perspective.

Riders will begin at the top of a 120-foot launch tower before sliding over Mall B and into Mall C on the inclined cable.

Tickets are on sale, here.  They cost $25 in advance and $35 day of, if available.

Riders must weigh between 75 and 275 pounds.

Secure closed-toe shoes are required to ride.

Guests must sign a waiver to participate.  Those under 18 years of age require the signature of a parent or guardian.

The zipline will operate Friday, July 5 through Tuesday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

