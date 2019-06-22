Twinsburg firefighters rescue kitten trapped in storm drain for hours

Posted 9:14 pm, June 22, 2019

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Twinsburg firefighters rescued an adorable kitten from a storm drain the other day.

The fire department posted about it on Twitter and said she had been trapped for hours.

Based on the photo they shared, it looks like one of the firefighters had to climb down into the sewer to grab her.

Thankfully, she wasn’t hurt and has since been given a clean bill of health.

She also found a new home!

The person who called for help decided to adopt the stray and gave her the fitting name of Pennywise.

