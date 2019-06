Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - We are in a dry stretch for the next three days. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s.

Sunday will be our first shot again at the 80s.

There are still flood warnings in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio.

Expect rain with possible thunder on Monday, but the rest of the work week will be partly cloudy.

