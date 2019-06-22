Starving dog dumped on east side of Cleveland gets foster home

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 3-year-old dog Kaylee had a rough start, but things are getting better for the rescue pup.

Kaylee was found wandering the streets in Cleveland’s east side last week.

Animal rescue officials believe she was dumped.

Mutts in a Rut rescue was in the area when she was found.

They began coordinating Kaylee’s care.

She was severely emaciated when she was found but is already putting on some much needed weight.

Mutts in a Rut shared a picture of Kaylee on her way to her new foster home this week.

Folks there say Kaylee will likely be up for adoption in a month or two.

To donate toward Kaylee’s care, click here.