Rescue crews try to reach woman clinging to tree branch in Cuyahoga River

KENT, Ohio – Kent police and fire are on the scene of a rescue on the Cuyahoga River.

Police tell FOX 8 the situation was called in just after 10 a.m.

Police say there is a woman hanging on to a tree branch in the river.

Franklin Street is blocked off for emergency personnel.

Earlier Saturday morning, Kent Police posted a warning on their Facebook page about strong currents and the water in the river being extremely high.

According to the post, there have been 11 previous water rescue calls on the river in the last several days.

They’re asking that people stay off the river until the water recedes to a safe depth.