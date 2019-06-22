Rescue crews save two women clinging to tree branch in Cuyahoga River

Editor’s note: The original version of this story indicated there was only one woman. Following the rescue, Kent Police updated that to two women.

KENT, Ohio – Kent police and fire pulled two women from a tree branch on the Cuyahoga River.

Police tell FOX 8 the situation was called in just after 10 a.m.

Franklin Street was blocked off for emergency personnel during the rescue.

Earlier Saturday morning, Kent Police posted a warning on their Facebook page about strong currents and the water in the river being extremely high.

According to the post, there have been 11 previous water rescue calls on the river in the last several days.

They’re asking that people stay off the river until the water recedes to a safe depth.