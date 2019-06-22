× President Trump postpones deportation process, allowing legislators to devise solution together

WASHINGTON — President Trump has released an update regarding his plan to address immigration.

This comes after the president announced on Twitter Tuesday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be pressing forward to arrest and deport families with court-ordered removals in 10 cities beginning Sunday.

“If you’re here illegally, then you should be removed,” acting head of ICE Mark Morgan told CNN Wednesday during a call prompted by the President’s tweet. “And in this case, that includes families.”

However, multiple officials raised concerns regarding the president’s plan, specifically House Democrats who’ve repeatedly noted their concerns about the Trump administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.

The, Saturday, the president released an update on Twitter, saying that he has delayed the deportation process for two weeks to see if legislators from both parties can come together to devise a solution to the immigration issue.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

