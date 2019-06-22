Open house tours for 2019 St. Jude Dream Home added

AVON LAKE, Ohio – The St. Jude Dream Home drawing is in a few days.

Tours have been added so you have a chance to see the home up close.

The home is located in the Piccolo Place development, 32908 Mitchell Court in Avon Lake.

The open house tours will continue as scheduled until 5 p.m., Saturday, June 22 and from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tours have been added Monday, June 24 and Tuesday, June 25.

Hours both days are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Once again this year, Fish Furniture has decorated the house.

Visitors who go to the open house could register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Fish Furniture.

If you purchased a ticket for the dream house back in February, here are the list of prizes you can also win during the drawing.

A Bahama Elite or Grand Cayman Elite Hot Tub by Artesian Spas, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2019 Buick Encore or 2019 Ford Fusion, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, courtesy of Brizo

Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

$1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

$2,500 Panera Prize Pack

$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White

$1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team

The drawing takes place on June 26, 2019. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the morning show.

