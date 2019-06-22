One more day of sunshine, followed by more rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Get ready to enjoy Day 3 of our sunny weather — your 1st weekend of summer! Gorgeous evening on tap: temps in the mid-70s and a clear sky.

Take a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Overnight, clear and chilly with temperatures dipping to about 50 with some backyards in the upper 40s. After a chilly start to Sunday, we rebound nicely!

Clouds increase Sunday night; a few showers pop up Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms develop after lunch and continue through the evening. A few storms could turn strong to severe. Ohio has been placed in a MARGINAL RISK. Stay tuned for updates.

Following Monday, there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday; otherwise, we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week. Get ready to use the pool!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.