One more day of sunshine, followed by more rain

Posted 10:57 pm, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45PM, June 22, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Get ready to enjoy Day 3 of our sunny weather — your 1st weekend of summer! Gorgeous evening on tap: temps in the mid-70s and a clear sky.

Take a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Overnight, clear and chilly with temperatures dipping to about 50 with some backyards in the upper 40s.  After a chilly start to Sunday, we rebound nicely!

Clouds increase Sunday night; a few showers pop up Monday morning.  Scattered showers and storms develop after lunch and continue through the evening.  A few storms could turn strong to severe.  Ohio has been placed in a MARGINAL RISK.  Stay tuned for updates.

Following Monday, there is a slight chance of rain Wednesday; otherwise, we have several dry days on tap with summer temps sticking around all week.  Get ready to use the pool!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.