Madison Village police warn of ‘grandchild in trouble’ scam targeting senior citizens

MADISON VILLAGE, Ohio — Police in Madison Village are warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens.

According to their Facebook post, the department has had multiple reports recently of people receiving “grandchild in trouble” calls.

The scammer typically pretends to be the victim’s grandchild and claims they are dealing with some kind of emergency and need help.

For example, they may say they are stuck in a foreign country and ask for money to be wired to them.

Police say it’s important to talk to your loved ones about this scam so they can know the warning signs.

